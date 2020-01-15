PM seeks UAE investment in port, shipbuilding sectors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought investment from Dubai-based company DP World in Bangladesh's port, shipbuilding and ICT sectors. -BSS





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought investment from Dubai-based company DP World in Bangladesh's port, shipbuilding and ICT sectors."We expect your (DP World) investment in larger volume in Bangladesh's port, shipbuilding and ICT sectors alongside the power and energy," she said when delegations of the prominent UAE companies including the DP World called on her at her place of residence at Shangri-La Hotel.





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meetings.He said delegations of DP World led by its Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) headed by its Chief Executive Officer Saif Humaid AL Falasi and member of the ruling family of Dubai, UAE Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum MAK separately met the premier.





Besides, a team of eminent UAE businesspeople called on the prime minister there, the press secretary said.During the meetings, he said, the delegation members apprised the premier of the progress in setting up a 1300 megawatt power plant at Sonagazi for which land was allocated by the Bangladesh government.The prime minister called upon the UAE companies, particularly the DP World, to set up a hi-tech park in Bangladesh.





They applauded Bangladesh for its tremendous progress in the ICT sector as the country has secured the second largest suppliers of outsourcing. The DP World is a world leader in global supply chain solutions; specialising in cargo logistics and port terminal operations.





Meanwhile, the (Addendum to the previous MoU) signed between Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), UAE, and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh was inked in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Expatiates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PMO Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Mian, and PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon were present, among others.

