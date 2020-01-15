Spinach with cottage cheese





Ingredients: 500 gms spinach, pureed * 15-16 cottage cheese/paneer cubes * 2 tbsp oil *1 tsp cumin seeds * 1 Bay leaf * 1 tsp ginger, finely chopped * 1 tsp garlic, finely chopped * 1 cup onion paste (boiled), grated * 1/2 cup tomato, pureed * 2 tsp salt * 1/2 tsp garam masala * 1/2 tsp red pepper, powdered * 1/2 tsp coriander powder * 2 nos black cardamom (crushed) *1 tbsp cream



Method





1. Boil spinach in a pressure cooker and grind it to make palak puree.





2. Heat oil in a pan and fry paneer cubes in it until golden brown.





3. Remove the paneer cubes and put cumin, when it splutters, add bay leaf.





4. When it starts to crackle add ginger, garlic and onion paste. Cook until it gets pinkish-brown in color.





5. Add salt, garam masala, coriander powder along with red pepper. Stir till well mixed.





6. Now add tomato puree and stir fry over medium heat.





7. Add spinach and saute for 2-3 minutes.





8. Now add paneer cubes to the mix and turn around a few times to completely mix it with the palak gravy.





9. Pour some cream over, mix well and serve hot.

