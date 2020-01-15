Seafood festival at Amari Dhaka



This month of January, Amari Dhaka is bringing an extravagant variety of flavors straight from the sea to Amaya Food Gallery from 19th till 23 rd of January.







Amari Dhaka's newly appointed, expert executive Chef Hassan Koubaissi will put his skills on display at the Seafood Market special dinner buffet. Chef Hassan along with his team will introduce a unique contemporary line of mouth-watering seafood dishes in the Thai, Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Italian live kitchens of Amaya. Amaya chefs skill paired with a combination of the freshest Seafood ingredients and aromatic spices, any one will fall in love with food all over again.







The menu will include a wide variety of fresh fish right off the boat cooked in a myriad of styles. Some notable names from the menu are Chinese Szechuan Fish and Yasai Prawn Curry, Lebanese Fish Harra, Spanish Paella Rice, Indian Fish Biryani, Fish Kowliwada and a huge variety of Seafood salad bar.





The buffet will have an arrangement of raw fishes& seafood items, so that guests can choose their favourite items with the original spices. The buffet will also include crowd favorites like Tiger Shrimps, Lobster, Crab, Sea Bass, Squid, Actabos and Salmon in a variety of forms.







The menu is balanced to perfection to provide a selection of dishes that will cater to anyone's preference. Prepare your palate for a sea voyage from 19- 23 January available for BDT 5000 NET with Buy One Get One applicable for selected cards.







---Food & Nutrition Deksk

Leave Your Comments