Published:  01:44 AM, 15 January 2020

Fatima gets a surprise on sets of her next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates her birthday today and the cast and crew of her next, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' made sure that the actress gets the best surprise. Even with a working birthday on the sets of her film, the actresses' co-actor Manoj Bajpayee and the crew, got Fatima to cut the cake and had a ball on the sets. The actress made sure that she keeps her fans posted about the celebrations with videos on her social media.

Not just that, her co-actor Manoj Bajpayee also sent her flowers and that's how we loved how despite a working day, Fatima got the best surprise with the cast and crew. Recently, when she was asked about her birthday plans and surprises she had shared, "As a kid, I used to eagerly wait for surprises. But, now, I just don't want anyone to give me any surprises. I don't think I could've asked for a better way to celebrate my birthday."

