

Kazi Shoma has been attached with music professionally for more than 12 years, hailed from Banchharampur of Brahmanbaria. After receiving training from Ustad Sanjeeb Dey, she established herself in music. She has been performing in different places in the country since 2006. Few days ago, she also received honor in this regard.





Shoma is going to present a new song on the occasion of coming Valentine's Day. Title of the song is 'Chithi dilam potro dilam telephone, Tobuo ami pailam narey nithur bondhur mon'.





Ahmed Rizvi wrote lyrics of the song, while Nazir Mahmud has composed its tune and music. After recording of the song, it will be released in a YouTube channel soon. While talking about the song Shoma said, "I have liked lyrics and music arrangement of the song. I will give my voice for the song.





I believe everybody will enjoy the song." Shoma also said that Runa Laila is her idol in music. She was brought up to hear her songs. When she stands on the stage most of the time she gets request from the audience to render songs of Runa Laila. Farhan Reza Swapno is her only son.



Leave Your Comments