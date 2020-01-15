BCB finally agrees to tour Pakistan







The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday reached an agreement on scheduling Bangladesh's Tour of Pakistan 2020.





Accordingly, Bangladesh will play a three-match T20 International series in Lahore from 24-27 January. The Bangladesh Team is then expected to return to Pakistan for the first of the two ICC World Test Championship matches which will be held in Rawalpindi from 07-11 February.





Following the conclusion of the first Test, Bangladesh will visit Pakistan again to play a one-off ODI in Karachi on 03 April and the second ICC World Test Championship fixture from 05-09 April at the same venue.







BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP said: "I must thank the PCB for understanding our position. We are pleased that a mutually acceptable resolution has been reached and this is a prime example our sincere efforts at respecting the ICC FTP commitments."





Nazmul is currently touring the UAE and he sat with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani there to discuss the fate of the series. The discussion process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, as per the PCB media release.





"I'm pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying in the media release.





On January 12, BCB President Nazmul Hassan told the media that Bangladesh would play only three T20Is in Pakistan, not any Test this time. But within two days, the new agreement came up.







"We don't know how we'll play the Test series - whether be it one-by-one or two-match series together. The Test series might be cancelled as well. We've already verbally informed the PCB," Nazmul had said, replying to a question about the fate of the Test series.





Schedule

25 Jan - 2nd T20I, Lahore

27 Jan - 3rd T20I, Lahore

7-11 Feb - 1st Test, Rawalpindi

3 Apr - One-off ODI, Karachi

5-9 Apr - 2nd Test, Karachi



