Booters face Palestine in opener today

Hosts Bangladesh will take on powerful Palestine in the opening match of the prestigious Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football tournament today at Bangabandhu National Stadium. The match kicks off at 5 pm.





Bangladesh will play their second and group last match against Sri Lanka on January 19. It will be the sixth edition the prestigious tournament is going to be held with the participation of six countries divided into two groups. Palestine team is the defending champions of the tournament.





Hosts Bangladesh have been pitted in group A along with Palestine and Sri Lanka while the group B consist with Burundi, Mauritius and Seychelles. Palestine are the highest ranked (106) side in the tournament, followed by Burundi (151), Mauritius (172), Bangladesh (187), Seychelles (200) and Sri Lanka (205).





The Bangladesh Football Federation has completed all the preparation to make the event a success. However, Bangladesh National Football team is suffering from serious injury problems on the eve of the prestigious tournament. Center back Tutul Hossain Badsha and reliable forward Nabib Newaz Ziban ruled out of the team due to fever.







Ziban is suffering from fever for last few days while Badsha left the camp with fever on Sunday.Mamun got the injury during a training session at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur recently.







In this situation, Bangladesh Head Coach Jamie Day said, "We have lost some of our key players, we have to deal with the situation, but the remaining members of the team are well prepared."





"We included young Fahim [Foysal Ahmed Fahim] in the team as he has some experience. We have got our playing eleven, but you have to wait till January 15." Jamie added.Palestine, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles are already in city to participate in the tournament while Burundi football team is expected to arrive today.





