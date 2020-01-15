PM returns home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Abu Dhabi last night, concluding her three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12.05am, reports BSS.





Earlier, the prime minister left Abu Dhabi International Airport for Dhaka at 6.05pm (local time). Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran saw the premier off at the airport. During her visit to the UAE, the prime minister attended the "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" and "Zayed Sustainability Prize" ceremony at the ICC Hall of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Monday morning.





Delegations of DP World led by its Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) headed by its Chief Executive Officer Saif Humaid AL Falasi and member of the ruling family of Dubai, UAE Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum MAK separately met the premier in the afternoon.Besides, a team of eminent UAE businesspeople also called on the prime minister.





