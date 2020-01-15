Be devoted to innovation

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. -AA



Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Tuesday urged ICT officials to be devoted in innovation, not to replicate the innovations of others in the ICT sector.





He came up with the call while addressing a view-exchange meeting on activities, achievements and progresses of different agencies of ICT Division held at ICT Tower in the city, reports BSS.





State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization's (ASOCIO) ICT Education Award to Joy at the function.





"We've to be dedicated in innovation without following others. Bangladesh is becoming a role model of ICT across the world and the award is an acknowledgement of this," the ICT adviser said, calling upon the ICT officials to adopt the best global practices in the country's ICT sector.





He greeted State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and the ICT officials for achieving the ICT award. Joy observed the 'Digital Opinion Monitoring System' introduced recently by the ICT Division following the instruction of the Cabinet Division. "This system will play an important role in improving the services of the ICT Division," he added.





ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam and project director (additional secretary) of the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project Syed Mujibul Haque were, among others, present at the meeting.





