CEC behaving strangely, says Manna



Convener of Nagorik Oikya Mahmudur Rahman Manna has said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda is behaving strangely. He complained that CEC does not attach enough importance to the statements of political parties.







Mahmudur Rahman Manna made these remarks on Tuesday in front of National Press Club in the capital while addressing a human chain. Mahmudur Rahman Manna warned that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposition parties will agitate from 30 January if the city corporation polls are not held neutrally.







He made references to the revocation of electronic voting machines (EVM) in Ireland and Netherlands. He stated that Election Commission in India has made necessary changes to the use of EVM according to suggestions from experts.Mahmudur Rahman Manna added that CEC KM Nurul Huda admitted night-time ballot stuffing. He called upon the Election Commission not to use EVM in the city corporation polls.









