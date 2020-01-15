FM calls emergency meeting



Finance Ministry has called for an urgent meeting to discuss different aspects of the country's stock markets to be held on 20 January in the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) office in the capital's Dilkusha. A letter signed by Deputy Secretary Dr Nahid Hossain conveyed this informed which was issued on Tuesday.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will talk to the stakeholders about the implementation of necessary measures to improve the condition of share markets in the meeting.





It may be added that the financial and banking sectors of Bangladesh including stock markets are undergoing immense hazards. Share prices of most of the companies have recently gone down drastically which caused disappointment and anger among shareholders.





