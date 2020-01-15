Best Budget Smartphones under 5000 BDT for University Students and Young Professionals









Without a smartphone, it is quite impractical to live in this hectic world. Smartphones can bring a range of services and facilities at our finger tips via the hotspot or Wi-Fi internet technology. However, the features, configuration and functions of a smartphone vary depending on its manufacturing brand, model, price-range, etc. In this article, we are going to introduce you with the best budget Smartphones under 5000 BDT for a university student or young professional.





LG

LG Corporation has acquired millions of fans in Bangladesh with standard electronic products under economic price range. LG has entered the mobile phone industry with quality smartphones featuring top-notch technology keeping the price reasonable. In this wake, LG Aristo 2 is a great smartphone under 5000 BDT launched in January 2018.





LG Aristo 2 Features:

Unlike the other cumbersome budget smartphones, LG Aristo 2 comes with a highly portable size (144.8 x 71.9 x 8.1 mm) and weight (138g). When you are lost in the middle of nowhere the 2410mAh battery of LG Aristo 2 model would keep you connected with the world with its exclusive 14 days and 8 hours stand-by period along with 17-hour 5-min talk time. Thanks to the manufacturer for providing an up-to-date processor (1.4GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® 425 Snapdragon™) in Aristo 2 offering smooth operation.





Its display has a standard size (5-inch) featuring superb resolution (1280 x 720 pixels).





What makes this Smartphone out win many competitors is its massive on-board memory (2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM). Moreover, you can expand the memory up to 32 GB using a Micro SD card, which is certainly a bonus for those who frequently download various apps, software, video songs, games, movies, etc.





LG Aristo 2 Price in Bangladesh:

Till date LG Aristo 2 costs only 4990 BDT.





Symphony

Symphony Smartphones has acquired skyrocketed reputation in the country through their user-friendly interface, bright display, inclusion of latest apps, and many more features. Furthermore, Symphony deserves the credit for building Android Smart phones under reasonable price-ranges. Symphony V105 is a superb budget smartphone under 5000 BDT. Let’s see what it offers.





Symphony V105

Symphony V105 is one of the best budget Smartphones under 5000 BDT. This high-end Smartphone comes with a durable battery featuring 2200mAh lithium-ion battery. Buying this phone you can enjoy 200+ hours stand by time with 9 hours talk time. This smartphone is equipped with a standard operating system (Android Oreo v8.1 Go edition), which makes it easy to operate. You can use 2 nano Sims in this android phone. Furthermore, weighing 138g with a sleek body (144x71x9.2mm) Symphony V105 appears easy to carry.





The exclusive 5-inch screen makes this android Smartphone more user-friendly. Its picture quality (293 PPI with 16.7M colors) and video resolution is good enough (1080x1920) to enjoy videos. You would love its powerful dual-camera. V105 comes with two 5 megapixel cameras: front (Selfie) and rear (primary). This budget smartphone runs fast with efficient processor (1.3 GHz Quad Core) and GPU (Mail 400).





Symphony V105 is blessed with a bunch of up-to-date features including Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GPRS technology, MP3, MP4, Radio, Edge, Loudspeaker, G Sensor, etc. What is more? This budget smartphone comes with enough memory space (RAM 1 GB and ROM 8 GB) to store essential files, and favorite songs.





Symphony V105 Price in Bangladesh:

Till date Symphony V105 is available at 4105 BDT.





Walton

If you are a patriot who feels proud of using products made-in-Bangladesh, then go for Walton Smartphone. Walton is a multinational company headquartered in Kaliakair, Bangladesh. Walton has produced many electronic products including budget Smartphone.





Walton Smartphones are competing with the international brands through their superb design, sturdy structure, elegant looks, high-end techs, numerous apps, etc. Here we have picked Walton’s Primo F9 model which can be a great choice for students and young professionals.





Walton Primo F9

Walton Primo F9 model offers a great combo of high-end functionalities with beautiful design. Thanks to Walton for providing an advanced level operating system (Android 9 Pie Go edition) in this budget smartphone. 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor with powerful GPU (PowerVR Rogue GE8100) makes this android run smoothly. Walton Primo F9 out wins Symphony V105 with its 2500 mAh Li-on battery. Moreover, F9 comes with a bigger display (5.45-inch) with better resolution.





Primo F9 is equipped with 1 GB DDR3 Ram with 16 GB built-in memory. You can expand its memory up to 64 GB. Now you can download lots of apps, songs, videos, games, files, etc. from the internet and store into your mobile without worrying about limitation of space. It has two slots for SIMs and 1 extra slot for Micro SD. Bearing a slim body (147 x 71.7 x 9.2 mm) this smartphone weighs (180 gram) a little heavier than Symphony V105.





Now you can enjoy movies, video songs, games, etc. on this Smartphone’s FWVGA full view display with enhanced comfort. Walto Primo F9 has 5 mega-pixel cameras on both front and rear sides. Cameras are equipped with some exclusive features like LED flash, Portrait, Beauty, Color Effect, Time Lapse, Auto mode, Touch Shot, Selfie Timer, GEO Tagging, Anti Flicker, Front Mirror, Digital Zoom, etc.





Walton Primo F9 Price in Bangladesh:

Walton Primo F9 is available now at discounted price 4999 BDT.





Maximus

Maximus is another renowned brand who produces budget Smartphone maintaining standard and quality. For last decade many Maximus androids entered the market and thrived with quality. Though Micromax is a comparatively less known brand in the cell phone market of Bangladesh, it has brought some of the best budget smart phones for students and young professionals. Here we present the latest Maximus Smartphone P7 Plus which is also available under 5000 BDT.





Maximus P7 Plus

The Maximus P7 Plus model got released on May 2019. It comes with 5.45-inch display featuring a touch-sensitive IPS screen with 720 pixel resolution. P7 Plus is slicker (148.4 x 71.4 x 8.3 mm) and lighter (163.5 g) than Walton Primo F9. But its technical features and price-tag are almost similar to F9.





Maximus P7 Plus has a 5 MP camera on its front-side which is great for selfie. On the backside you would find a 5.0 mega-pixel camera which offers diverse options like HDR, Flashlight, and panorama. Thanks to the manufacturer for adding diverse sensors in this device like Compass, Light sensor, Proximity, Gyro, and Accelerometer. Certainly, this dual-sim Smartphone is a boon for joggers, travelers and explorers.





Maximus P7 Plus stands out from the competition through its up-to-date technology. This Smartphone is equipped with 2G, 3G and 4G (LTE) network technology. Programmed with Android v8.1 Oreo GO operating system with MediaTek MTK6739A chipset, this budget smartphone operates through a quad-core processor with 1.3 GHz speed. Its 8 GB ROM can be extended up to 64 GB. What is more? Buying this P7 Plus model you can enjoy full HD videos at 1080 pixel.





Maximus P7 Plus Price in Bangladesh:

Maximus P7 Plus Smartphone costs 4900 BDT.





Micromax

If you want to try a Smartphone outside of the common brands, have look on the Micromax Smart phones. Micromax Informatics Limited is one of the pioneer electronics company in India. Being the 10th biggest mobile phone developer, Micromax has launched a bunch of standard features phones, Fablets and smartphones under reasonable price ranges. For instance, Micromax Bolt Q381 is a great smartphone under 5000 BDT.





Micromax Bolt Q381:

This Micromax Bolt Q381 model steals the show with its elegant black outlook. This Smartphone is also equipped with 2G, and 3G technology. This budget smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. Buying the Micromax Q381 you can enjoy a bunch of handy features like dual SIM usage, USB V2.0, Mp3, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, Gravity Sensor, etc.





Micromax Bolt Q381 got appreciation for its IPS LCD Capacitive touchscreen. Its 5-inch screen is coupled with a comfortable resolution (480 x 854 pixels with 196 PPI of density) at 16:9 ratios. This budget smartphone is equipped with a standard operating system (5.1 Lollipop). It offers a smooth navigation system backed up with Quadcore 1.3 GHz processor.





In the race of camera features, Bolt Q381 falls behind our previously discussed smartphones (Symphony V105, Walton Primo F9 and Maximus P7 Plus). This phone has a 0.3MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera. With 2000 mAh battery life Micromax Bolt Q381 offers 9-hr talk time and 180-hr stand by time.





Micromax Bolt Q381 Plus Price in Bangladesh:

Micromax Bolt Q381 Smartphone asks for a reasonable price-tag of 4890 BDT.





Bottom Line:

In this article, we have reviewed 5 best budget smartphones under 5000 BDT with features and functionalities for a university student or young professional built by 5 reputed brands. The availability and price-tag of our review smartphones may change depending upon respective company decision. You can pick the best one complying with your precise needs. Hope it helps!

