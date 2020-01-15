Published:  02:49 PM, 15 January 2020

Jute Minister’s health condition improves

Jute Minister’s health condition improves

The health condition of Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital, has improved a lot.

“He can now walk normally, without anyone’s assistance,” said the ministry’s Public Relations Officer Saikat Chandra Haldar.

“Doctors hope he’ll make a full recovery soon,” he added.

Minister Gazi has requested everyone to pray for his swift recovery.

He was undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital for pneumonia and was flown to Singapore on January 12 after his condition.

He has since been undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »