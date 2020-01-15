6,071 affected by cold-related diseases in 24hr





Various cold-related diseases affected 6,071 people across the country in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 945 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 2,086 were treated for diarrhoea and 3,040 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problem and fever.





Fifty-four deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 14 due to cold-related diseases.





Vast swathes of Bangladesh were hit by cold waves this season. The worst hit areas lie in the country’s northern region.





Government figures show that 377,808 people had been affected by cold-related diseases since November 1 last year.

