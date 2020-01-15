Nation facing worst time because of internal enemies: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the nation is now passing through a very tough time as internal enemies are snatching people’s all the basic rights, including freedom.

The BNP leader also warned that Awami League will have to face a trial at people’s court one day for turning Bangladesh into a ‘failed state’ and running society with its ‘misrule’.

“The nation is going through a very bad time. Even, we didn’t face such worst situation during the 1971. The nation fought against external enemies during the 1971, but now internal enemies have been the biggest enemies of the nation,” he said.

The BNP leader further said, “Internal enemies are now snatching the liberty of people of Bangladesh and depriving them of their all the basic rights, including the freedom of speech.”

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a public rally in Bhulli Kumarpur High School field under Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

Fakhrul said the country’s economy and the governing system have collapsed as the government has no accountability to people.

“Farmers are not getting the due price of paddy, but the rice price is soaring. The prices of daily essentials, including onion, have increased unusually, but the framers are not getting the fair prices of their produces,” he observed.

The BNP leader said workers at different factories are being deprived of their due wages while jute mills are getting destroyed.

He alleged that though the government used to talk about the development of the country, the fate of farmers, workers and had-working people remained unchanged.

The BNP leader said the government has kept their party chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail ‘unfairly’ only to hang onto power.

He said the murder accused are given bail but Khaleda is being deprived of her rights to get bail.

Fakhrul alleged that the government has established one-party Baksal rule in a new style undercover of democracy.

He said judges now cannot work independently since the government has snatched the independence of the judiciary. “People in 1971 didn’t fight for liberating the country just to keep one party in power forever.”

Recalling the role of the youth in the 1952 Language Movement and the Liberation War in 1971, the BNP leader called upon the young generation to come forward to restore democracy in the country and free Khaleda Zia from jail.