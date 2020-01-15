BNP mayoral runner Ishraque indicted in graft case

A court here on Wednesday framed charges against Ishraque Hossain, the BNP candidate in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls, in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Passing the order, Judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam also fixed February 9 for the formal trial to start with the deposition of witnesses.

Ishraque Hossain, also son of late former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka, was present at the dock.

ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Hossain, also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet against him on December 6, 2018.

On May 5 last year, a court issued a warrant for Ishraque’s arrest after accepting charges against him in his absence.

Ishraque surrendered before the court on December 9 last and secured bail in the case.

ACC Assistant Director Shamsul Alam filed two cases with Ramna Police Station on August 29 and 30, 2010 against Ishraque and his sister Sarika Sadeque.

According to the case statements, during a primary inquiry into the wealth of Ishraque and Sarika, the ACC found that they acquired wealth worth about Tk 5 crore beyond known sources of income.

On September 1, 2008, it asked them to submit their wealth statements within seven days which they failed to do.

As per the ACC findings, Ishraque has illegal wealth worth about Tk 3 crore while Sarika possesses wealth worth about Tk 2 crore.

Meanwhile, the case proceedings against Sarika Sadeque remained halted following a High Court order.

