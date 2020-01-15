IOM steps up cyclone preparation efforts ahead of rainy season

International Organization for Migration (IOM) has completed a series of events marking their comprehensive disaster-risk reduction efforts to upgrade shelters and distribute tools and emergency equipment to the Bangladeshi host community near Cox’s Bazar.

IOM also transferred equipment to emergency response teams - the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) - at a ceremony held on Monday in Cox’s Bazar, chaired by Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer Muhammad Saiful Islam, where the upazila chairman and president of Upazila Disaster Management Committee Md Nurul Alam took part as the chief guest, said a press release on Wednesday.

The CPP has also benefitted from comprehensive training and capacity building spearheaded by IOM.

The series of events concluded on January 15 under the Disaster Risk Mitigation programme funded by ECHO.

Patrick Charignon, programme manager for Transition and Recovery Division (TRD) of IOM Cox’s Bazar, said, “The effort represents IOM’s growing commitment to the host community. IOM in increasing its support for the Bangladeshi host community and continues to strengthen disaster response capabilities. We can’t remove the cyclone threat from Cox’s Bazar, but we can help the host community have the knowledge and equipment to reduce the impact of extreme weather.”

Other features of the effort include shelter upgrades and reinforcement of high flood and landslide-risk community structures. A total of 12,000 individuals will benefit from shelter upgrades and 18,000 from community-level structure-reinforcements.

Besides, IOM has procured search, rescue and first aid emergency equipment for 990 CPP volunteers under 66 rescue units. A total 48 items of search, rescue and first aid equipment worth US$1,05,969.00 (BDT 89,57,036) were procured and handed over at a January 13 ceremony.

Along with this, the recent efforts come alongside construction activities to relocate vulnerable houses and clear drainage systems in preparation for the rainy season. A total of 47,931 individuals were recently relocated under this initiative.

Besides, a total 12,100 people benefitted from upgrades to shelters at risk of flooding and landslides. Beneficiaries also received vouchers, technical support, and upgrade-support.’

Leave Your Comments