Diner Sheshe

"One of the golden era in our history is liberation war of 71. I didn't observe that war nor did I participate in that. In attempt to provide a virtual feeling of that war "Heroes of 71: Mukticamp" games were created.





Since childhood gaming was my passion. My father bought me a computer in my young age. I used to play games with immense interest then and now I am making games with even more. I was a student of Motijheel Ideal then, batch of 2006. Then I had the luck to step foot in premise of Mata Merry.







After college I went to University of York to study Economics. I returned to country after finishing my study. Then after that I had the opportunity to work for a think tank named Better storage with some projects for World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Save the Children.





Stepping into ICT sector came after that, especially because I had the urge to work with gaming from my childhood. The reason why I didn't step into gaming industry is cause at that time, near year 2013, there was no real meaning to work in that industry. In 2015 had an opportunity to work with BRAC. Then created my "Game Over Studio" under which we took 5/6 games of Bangladesh to international recognition. Among them "Double Cube" was the most successful one. Although around 2009-10 achieved some fame for 2 games but after that there was a huge gap.





In April 2017 I was the mentor and judge in the first Game Jam of Bangladesh organized by Grameenphone. There I had another mentor- Masha vai. We took the decision of gathering all other talented game developer of Bangladesh in order to develop a strategy game of liberation war on a big premise while we were working in game jam.







After that we merged two of our companies to create Mind fisher Games. In July 2018 when the work was done we became separated. Muktcamp was a very favorite project f mine. Honorable speaker Shirin Shirmin launched the game. (excerpt) Humans of NDC, Fb





