'Taiwan policy intact despite election results'

A US made F-16V fighter takes off during a military exercise in Chiayi County, southern of Taiwan, Wednesday. -AP

A Chinese official said Wednesday that Beijing will not change its policy of annexing Taiwan through its "one country, two systems" framework, despite the heavy turnout in favor of pro-independence candidates in last weekend's presidential and legislative elections.





Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, said China would continue to insist on the so-called "'92 Consensus" that acknowledges both the self-governing island and the mainland as part of a single Chinese nation.

"We do not insert ourselves into or critique Taiwan's elections. This round of Taiwan's local elections cannot change the status of Taiwan as a part of China," Ma said.





Ma did not overtly repeat communist-ruled China's threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force, but said Taiwan's government needs to "think deeply," asserting calls for such moves have been growing among the Chinese public.





---AP, Beijing



