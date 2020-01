Bangladesh Legal Aid and Service Trust (BLAST) organized a poster competition at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Wednesday. With the motto `Walking towards equity, bring change in oneself and society' the theme for the competition was `Human Rights and Law' and `Gender and Discrimination'.





Vice chancellor Prof Farzana Islam and Treasurer Prof Sheikh Monzurul Huq were present as the chief guests of the competition.





---Aritro Das, AA



