Five-day exhibition on Bangabandhu begins in Kolkata

A five-day long painting exhibition began on Monday as part of the programs for celebrating birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.





Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata organized the exhibition titled 'Sonar Bangla Art-Camp-2020' at the 'Bangladesh Gallery' Mancha.





West Bengal Energy Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay inaugurated the exhibition while former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr. Atiur Rahman was present as special guest with Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan in the chair.





In his speech, Sovandeb said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dedicated every moment of his life to improving the lot of the people. Participants in the exhibition included renowned artists from Bangladesh and India.

