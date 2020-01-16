MTB receives Special Olympic players

Bangladesh Special Olympics team pose for a photo session along with Mutual Trust Bank's managing director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman Dulal, after receiving gift cheques at the city's MTB Tower on Wednesday. -Tarik Sajib, AA

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) hosted reception to the Special Olympics Bangladesh team for their brilliant performance in the recently concluded Special olympics world summer games 2019 in the Abu-Dhabi through a function in the city's MTB Tower on Wednesday (15 Jan).





MTB's managing director and ceo Syed Mahbubur Rahman Dulal handed over gift cheques amounted to 5 lakhs taka to 135 athlects.







Special Olympics Bangladesh chairman Dr. Shamim Motin Chowdhury, founder chairman Ashrafdoulla, vice chairman Mamtaz Sultan, national director Farukul Islam, head of delegation Nurul Alam MTB's additional director and chief business officer Rafiqul Haque and other senior officials were present in the occasion.





--Hasib Abedin, AA



