PDB thrash Ansar in opener

Power Development Board (PDB) scoring a goal against Bangladesh Ansar in the opening match of Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance 21st Premier Division Volleyball League at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Wednesday. -BVF

Power Development Board (PDB) routed Bangladesh Ansar by 25-12, 25-11 and 25-22 (3-0) set in the opening match of Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance 21st Premier Division Volleyball League on Wednesday at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the capital.





Meanwhile, Defending champions Titas Club outplayed Dhaka Sabuj by 25-10, 25-07 and 25-12 (3-0) set in the other opening day's fixture. Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry M Akhter Hossain officially inaugurated the 14-day league in the afternoon, organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).







Managing Director and CEO of the league's sponsor Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd BM Yousuf Ali was also present on the occasion as special guest.





A total of 10 teams, split into two groups, are competing in the league. On completion of the league basis group matches, two top teams from each group will earn the right to play in the semifinals. Both the semifinals will be held on January 27 while the final is billed for January 28.

Leave Your Comments