Rashed becomes SBL new MD

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, a prominent banker with 28 years of proven experience in banking both in Bangladesh and abroad, has recently been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Limited.





A prudent banker by virtue of possessing diverse knowledge, deep insight into the financial sector, Rashed completed his MBA in Finance from IBA of University of Dhaka and started his career with AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK as a Management Trainee in 1992.







Prior joining SBL, he was the Managing Director of NRBC Bank Limited. During his long career, Rashed attended innumerable seminars, workshops and training programs both at home and abroad.



