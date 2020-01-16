Samsung gives discount on buying products





Samsung Electronics Bangladesh has started a new decade with amazing new prices of its wide range of televisions, refrigerators and washing machines for the customers. Under this new and affordable pricing, customers will now be able to purchase televisions at up to 56 percent discount, refrigerators at up to 20 percent discount and washing machines at up to 10 percent discount.







While purchasing selected models of televisions with up to 56 percent discount, customers will get 5-year service warranty and up to 4-year panel warranty. And selected models of refrigerators will also include 10-year warranty on compressor with a maximum 20 percent discount. With the maximum 10 percent discount, customers will be able to win a free microwave oven with the purchase of selected washing machine models.





Apart from individual offers all purchase will also cater to free home delivery and installation with maximum 12 months of EMI. These deals will only be applicable for the purchase from Samsung authorized showrooms.

Leave Your Comments