Eight mega projects to develop roads in Cox's Bazar

Aerial view of Marine drive road, Cox's Bazar. -AA

Bangladesh has entered the twenty-first century's Blue Economy with emerging economic power. Cox's Bazar District is the most popular place in the Blue Economy. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a special attention for Cox's Bazar as part of the continuous development of the Awami League government. Meanwhile, under her guidance, mega projects of Tk 3 lakh crore are underway.







These development activities are now positively influencing the development of the roads and highways of Cox's Bazar. In addition, the government has adopted a plan to develop sustainable, safe and quality modern road system for the development of the socio-economic and tourism industries of the district.







In this regard, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved eight projects to improve the roads and highways in the district. On the 21 of September last year, Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated these new road development projects. According to Roads and Highway Department (RHD) sources, more than 100 box culverts will be constructed on the entire project of Cox's Bazar, including two bridges of 37 meters long with 24 feet wide and another one of 76.01 meter long.







The existing roads will be widened to 40 feet from 24 feet. In addition, steps have been taken to straighten several turns. The project concerned said that in these eight projects in the district, the surfacing of the 195 km road will be developed. The cost of these 8 projects has been fixed at Tk 615 crore. Of these, works of five projects are underway. The rest will begin soon. These projects are:





Developing into four lanes from SM Ghat to Link Road- Laboni Mor- Shahin Beach in Cox's bazaar Sadar:

The cost of implementing this 10 km road is Tk 288 crore. The road widening project has officially begun on November 8 last year. Cox's Bazar Road and Highway Department will implement the work within the next one year. The road will be 71 feet wide with a 10 foot divider in the middle and 6 feet drain on both sides. Out of the allotted Tk 288 crore, about 90 crore will be paid to the landowners for compensation of land acquisition.





The rest of the money will be spent on road construction. Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader laid the foundation stone of the road on September 22 of last year. Cox's Bazar will be very much developed in the area of tourism and connectivity if the construction of the road is implemented. The construction of the road will cost Tk 28.8 crore per kilometer.





National Highway (N-1) development project from Link Road to Teknaf in Cox's Bazar: The road is under development as part of improving the transport system to ensure relief and other support to the 11, 00, 000 Rohingya who are refuge in Ukhia and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Already, 40 percent of the road work has been done. The cost of implementing the 80 km long road will be Tk 458.302 crore. It is expected to be completed in June 2021. The construction of the road will cost Tk 5.72 crore per km.





The 16.3 km road widening project from Ramu Hospital to Ukhia Marichya Station: It will cost Tk 266 crore. Two big bridges of 76.01 meters and 16 box culverts will be constructed on this road. The road will be 34 feet wide. It is expected to be completed in 2022. The construction of this road will cost Tk 16.31 crore per kilometer.





Pacuar Yangcha-Manikpur-Shantibazar-Chakria Highway improvement project: The road will cost Tk 72 crore. The 19.5 kilometer long road will be widened to 24 feet. It is expected to be completed in 2021. The construction of the road will cost Tk 3.78 crore per km.





The Janata Bazar-Gorakghata road widening project of Maheshkhali: The 23 km long road will be widened to 24 feet. It will cost Tk 72 crore. Work on this project is underway. It is expected to be completed in 2021. The construction of the road will cost Tk 3.13 crore per km.





Road widening project of Khurushol- Chaufaldi- Eidgaon Bazar Almachia Madrasa road: The 18 kilometer long road will be widened to 24 feet. It has been estimated to cost Tk 38 crore. The project will be completed in 2021. The construction of the road will cost Tk 2.11 crore per kilometer.





Pekua Ekta Bazar - BNS Sheikh Hasina Naval Base Road widening project to Magnamaghat: This 23 km long road will be 34 feet wide and it will cost Tk 361 crore. Each kilometer will cost Tk 15 crore. Work on this road will start in Mujib Year and is expected to be completed in 2022. Once it is built, the road to Kutubdia will be easier and faster.





Road widening project from Teknaf to Hariakhali of Shahpari Island: The task of changing the fate of 40, 000 people on the Shahpari Island, who are suffering for the last five years, will be completed by 2021. The total cost of the construction of this 5.25 kilometer road is Tk 54 crore. The road will be 18 feet wide and a bus station will also be constructed. The construction of the road will cost Tk 10.48 crore per km.





