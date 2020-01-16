



Subhash Mukhopadhyay was an Indian Bengali scientist, physician from Hazaribagh, Bihar (now in Jharkhand), India, who created the world's second and India's first child using in-vitro fertilisation. Kanupriya Agarwal (Durga), who was born in 1978, just 67 days after the first IVF baby in United Kingdom. Afterwards, Dr. Subhash Mukhopadhyay was harassed by the state government and Indian Government and not allowed to share his achievements with the international scientific community.







Dejected, he committed suicide on 19 June 1981. His life and death has been the subject of countless newspaper reviews and inspired the Hindi movie Ek Doctor Ki Maut (Death of a physician), directed by Tapan Sinha. He was born to a Bengali family on 16 January 1931 in Hazaribagh, Bihar (now in Jharkhand), India.





Leave Your Comments