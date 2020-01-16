Improve performance

A contract regarding Smart Pre-Payment Metering Project Package-1 was signed at Bidyut Bhaban in the city on Wednesday. Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Advisor Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury was present on the occasion. -PID

Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Advisor Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury has asked power service providers to improve services to subscribers.





He was addressing as the chief guest a contract signing ceremony for smart-prepayment metering project Bidyut Bhaban in the city on Wednesday. Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi said, "We will celebrate Mujib Borsho by ensuring effective and improve services to all through the government's ongoing development programs."







Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) Limited signed the agreement with JVC of Shenzhen Star Instrument Co. Ltd and Oculin Tech BD. Ltd for smart pre-payment metering project. NESCO company secretary Syed Abu Taher and president of Shenzhen Star Instrument Lou Chun-Dane and Sadab Sajjad of Oculin Tech BD signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

