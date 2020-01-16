Australia, Bangladesh are great friends: Niblett

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett has said Australia and Bangladesh will continue to work together on various fronts, including the humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis. "Australia and Bangladesh are great friends,"







Niblett and her spouse Dr Peter Shannon said in their farewell message. They thanked the people of Bangladesh for their friendship and hospitality over the past three and a half years. They said, "We have loved every minute of our time here!"





They also said Australia will continue to work with Bangladesh on development, education, trade and investment, countering and preventing violent extremism, promotion of human rights, arts and culture, and on the humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis.





"We say goodbye with heavy hearts and wish you the best for your future," the farewell message reads.

Julia Niblett was appointed as Australia's High Commissioner to Bangladesh in July 2016.





