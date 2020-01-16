'Four mayoral candidates are billionaires'

Lawyer Shahdeen Malik has said that the four mayoral candidates of Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are all billionaires.







This is one common factor among these four individuals, Shahdeen Malik further said. He added that becoming billionaires is too difficult in Bangladesh in an honest way. Shahdeen Malik made these remarks on Wednesday in the capital while speaking at a discussion program on the upcoming Dhaka city corporation polls. Awami League mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam is an owner of readymade garments (RMG).







He is former president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). BNP candidate Tabith Awal is business magnate Abdul Awal Mintu's son. Abdul Awal Mintu is former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Chairman of Multimode Group. Tabith Awal is one of the Directors of Multimode Group who owns 37 companies.





Awami League candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh while BNP candidate is former mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka's son Ishraq Hossain. Fazle Noor Taposh's yearly income is over 10 crore taka while Ishraq Hossain's yearly income is approximately one crore taka. Both of them have assets of several crores taka.





Shahdeen Malik said, "None of these candidates have political experience except one. Today's democracy is a democracy of billionaires. Dishonest means has to be adopted to become billionaires in Bangladesh at present in most cases." Shahdeen Malik also opposed the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in elections.





