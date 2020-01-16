Media's challenges, ethical journalism, facts and values

A plea for freedom of press. -Reuters

Former American President Thomas Jefferson once said "No government ought to be without censors: and where the press is free, no one ever will.







If virtuous, it need not fear the fair operation of attack and defence. Nature has given to man no other means of sifting out the truth either in religion, law, or politics. I think it as honorable to the government neither to know, nor notice, it's sycophants or censors, as it would be undignified and criminal to pamper the former and persecute the latter".









Freedom of press is one of the most important things in any country. An uninterrupted flow of information through press is essential to keep everyone informed about the latest updates at home and abroad. Unfortunately freedom of press is facing terrible hindrances in some countries.







We should remember that democracy is jeopardized when journalism comes under attacks. An assault on one journalist is equal to assailing all journalists of the world. Journalists make the best of their efforts to fight back against all odds.





At present social media is a huge source of information. In some cases gate-keeping authorities and government mechanism put certain inhibitions on the publication of reportage. These issues were highlighted in the Global Investigative Journalism Conference which was held in Hamburg, Germany from 26 to 29 September 2019. Speakers in the conference made special references to modern journalism and latest news-making trends.











