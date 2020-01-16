Students united for communal harmony

Students of Dhaka University brought out a procession on Wednesday demanding that the date of Dhaka city corporation polls be shifted as Swarashwati Puja will be observed on the same date. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA





Students of Dhaka University made a bid to blockade Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday with the demand to shift the date of Dhaka city corporation polls. However, the procession of the students was interrupted by police. Later on students demonstrated in the Shahbagh intersection of the capital.







Students have become united for upholding communal harmony. The demonstrating students have urged Election Commission to change the date of Dhaka city corporation election so that the Hindu community can observe Sharashwati Puja on 30 January without any hindrances.





The agitating students called upon the DU teachers, students and officials to stage demonstrations on Thursday in front of Raju Sculpture on the campus. Students of all education institutions of Dhaka have been urged to demonstrate as well on Thursday.





The elections of both Dhaka city corporations are going to be held on 30 January. Sharashwati Puja is scheduled to be observed on the same date. For this reason different organizations including DUCSU have urged Election Commission to shift the election date.





A lawyer lodged a writ petition with High Court in this regard but the petition was quashed on Tuesday. A group of students of Dhaka University demonstrated over the matter on Tuesday afternoon in the capital's Shahbagh. The program of blockading Election Commission was declared from there.





Over five hundred students of Dhaka University demonstrated in front of Raju Sculpture on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. Saddam Hussain, Assistant General Secretary of DUCSU said, "The students of Dhaka University cannot accept any decision which reflects communalism. Election Commission will have to shift the date of city corporation polls so that the Hindu devotees can observe Sharashwati Puja smoothly."





