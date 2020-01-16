Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport









Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport resumed on Thursday morning after seven hours of suspension after the fog lifted.





Beni Madhab Biswas, deputy director of Dhaka airport, said flight operation resumed around 9:51am. A US-Bangla flight bound for China’s Guangzhou took off at that time.





Earlier, flight operations at Dhaka airport remained suspended since 3am due to dense fog.





The airport authorities were forced to divert two flights – one of them to Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.





Thick fog often disrupts operations at the country’s airports during winter.

