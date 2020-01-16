Information Minister meets Modi









Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.





Modi termed the unprecedented progress of Bangladesh as wonderful and requested the Information Minister to send his warm regards to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The Indian Prime Minister also called on other ministers from different countries on the occasion of the ongoing Raisina dialogue.





Dr Hasan Mahmud will meet Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday.





The minister is expected to return home on January 17.

