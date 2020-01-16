"Ip Man 4" tops Chinese mainland box office





"Ip Man 4," the latest installment in the Chinese martial arts film franchise "Ip Man" based on the life of a legendary Wing Chun master, led the Chinese mainland box office Wednesday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network Thursday.





The film raked in 13.57 million yuan (about 1.97 million U.S. dollars), with its total box office revenue reaching over 1 billion yuan.





Set in the 1960s, the new film sees Donnie Yen reprising the title role as the kung fu master who travels to the United States to work with Bruce Lee after the latter decides to open a Wing Chun school.





It was followed by the Chinese thriller "Sheep Without a Shepherd," which grossed about 13 million yuan on its 34th day of screening.





Chinese comedy "Adoring" ranked third with ticket sales of 10.9 million yuan.





