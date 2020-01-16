Mymensingh-Chattogram train services resume after 8hr





Rail communications on the Mymensingh-Chattogram route resumed on Thursday after an eight-hour suspension following the derailment of three coaches at Gouripur Rail Station on Wednesday night.





Mosharraf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police, said three compartments of Chattogram-bound ‘Bijoy Express’ from Mymensingh veered off the racks around 9:30pm near Gouripur Rail Station.





The accident halted train movement on the route.





Later, rail communications resumed around 5:30am after a relief train from Mymensingh salvaged the derailed coaches, he said.

Leave Your Comments