Mymensingh-Chattogram train services resume after 8hr

Rail communications on the Mymensingh-Chattogram route resumed on Thursday after an eight-hour suspension following the derailment of three coaches at Gouripur Rail Station on Wednesday night.
Mosharraf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police, said three compartments of Chattogram-bound ‘Bijoy Express’ from Mymensingh veered off the racks around 9:30pm near Gouripur Rail Station.
The accident halted train movement on the route.
Later, rail communications resumed around 5:30am after a relief train from Mymensingh salvaged the derailed coaches, he said.
