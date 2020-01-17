Diner Sheshe

"It happened when I was in the 1st grade. We had a new domestic help; she was in her twenties-- my aunt had brought her from Mysore. My parents were working and my elder sister was at school, so, I would be alone at home with her for most of the day.





The abuse started with slapping. She did it once and then it escalated towards punching, hitting, and kicking. She was so angry all the time that she took out all her frustration on me, hitting me every day. It had gotten to a point where I would rush to the bathroom crying, and she would come back and hit me even more. She would burst open the bathroom door and threaten me, saying that if I breathed a word about this to anyone, she would beat me more.





This one time, she even had asked me to undress and do things to her. She undressed herself and touched me at inappropriate places. It was like intercourse. I didn't know anything about assault or harassment at the time. It was only when I grew up that I realized.





Finally, one day, mom came home early and caught her hitting me. She was furious & almost slapped her! She called up dad and asked him to come home immediately. They had a discussion about everything that had happened and asked why I hadn't said anything. I told them that I'd been giving signs for a while and was terrified of what would happen if I spoke up.





The next day, dad sent her back to Mysore.

But the trauma takes years to overcome. I still hesitate to open up to people and would rather be at home than socializing. But the one thing I've learnt is that no matter what you're going through, you need to raise your voice.







And even more, I would urge everyone to look out for the 'signs' your loved ones give you -- they may not always be strong enough to say it. Today, go home and ask the ones you love something as simple as, 'are you okay?' and that just might end up saving them."

Humans of Bombay, Fb

