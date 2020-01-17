Worldwide waffling 17.01.2020

Desperate efforts by firefighters on the ground and in the air have saved the only known natural grove of the world-famous Wollemi pines from destruction during the record-breaking bushfires in NSW.





The rescue mission involved water-bombing aircraft and large air tankers dropping fire retardant. Helicopters also winched specialist firefighters into the remote gorge to set up an irrigation system to increase the moisture content of the ground fuels to slow the advance of any fire.





"It was like a military-style operation," NSW Environment and Energy Minister Matt Kean told the Herald. While most of the Wollemi National Park has been burnt by the huge Gospers Mountain fire north-west of Sydney, specialist remote-area fire crews managed to ensure the so-called "dinosaur trees" survived.









The Narendra Modi government has asked Bangladesh to procure the onions that India has imported after a majority of states withdrew their demand for the commodity, ThePrint has learnt. At a meeting held Monday, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry made an offer to acting Bangladesh High Commissioner Rokebul Haque to buy the onion stock that India had imported for domestic consumption, said a senior government official familiar with the matter.











The price of bitcoin has risen sharply to its highest level since November 2019, reaching above $8,500 (£6,500) for the first time this year. The latest increase has reignited the debate over whether bitcoin has become a safe-haven asset, with some market analysts claiming the cryptocurrency is a form of digital gold that investors turn to in times of economic and political turmoil.











