Digital Service Design Lab begins

The inaugural ceremony of a six day long Digital Service Design Lab was held at the auditorium of Public Works Department in the capital on Thursday for bringing the digital systems of services of the country's universities under a single platform.







University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh in association with Digital Service Accelerator, a2i and ICT Division has organized the event.







NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Division graced the ceremony as the chief guest. Dr Aruna Biswas, Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education and Md Abdullah Al Hasan Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education was present as the special guests. Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Member, UGC presided over the ceremony.







Forhad Zahid Shaikh, a2i delivered the address of welcome on the occasion. Teachers from 36 public and private universities and high officials from Ministry of Education and UGC, among others, were present in the inaugural ceremony. Uniformed University Management Software and Integrated University Information Management Platform will be developed in the country's universities through this workshop which will later be implemented in all universities by 2021 as part of building Digital Bangladesh.





The chief guest, in his speech appreciated the initiative for developing the software which will ensure that management and service quality at universities level will be enhanced. It will help in implementation of dream of Digital Bangladesh.







It may be mentioned here that the closing ceremony of Digital Service Design Lab will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday. President Md Abdul Hamid, is expected to grace the ceremony as the chief guest.

