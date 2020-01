Custom officials seized 24 gold bars from a flight at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport on Wednesday. Dr Md Shohidul Islam, director general of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, said their officials found the gold bars concealed inside a seat-handle when they were searching BG-085 flight of the national flag carrier, reports UNB. The gold bars, each weighing to 1kg, are worth to Tk 17 crore, he added.

