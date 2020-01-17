US Embassy to remain closed Sunday

The US Embassy in Dhaka, including its consular section, will remain closed on Sunday on the occasion of Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday, a US federal holiday.







The American Center, with the Archer K Blood American Center Library and the EducationUSA Students Advising Center, will also remain closed on the day, a press release issued by the embassy said on Thursday.







Emergency services for US citizens will continue to be available. For emergency services US citizens are requested to call 5566-2000 and ask for the duty officer.

