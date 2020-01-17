Published:  12:18 AM, 17 January 2020

US Embassy to remain closed Sunday

The US Embassy in Dhaka, including its consular section, will remain closed on Sunday on the occasion of Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday, a US federal holiday.

The American Center, with the Archer K Blood American Center Library and the EducationUSA Students Advising Center, will also remain closed on the day, a press release issued by the embassy said on Thursday.

Emergency services for US citizens will continue to be available. For emergency services US citizens are requested to call 5566-2000 and ask for the duty officer.

