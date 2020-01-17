Hasan Mahmud meets Narendra Modi

Minister for Information Hasan Mahmud called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raisina 2020 on Wednesday. Photo: HCI

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's office in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. The minister was invited to the Indian premier's office with other distinguished ministers from various nations who are currently participating in the 'Raisina Dialogue 2020', said a press release on Thursday, reports BSS.





During the conversation, Modi conveyed his warm greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the Bangladeshi information minister. Earlier, Hasan paid a courtesy call on Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and discussed further promotion of bilateral relations.





Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladeshi and Indian state-run radios launched a broadcast exchange program enabling audiences to listen to Bangladesh Betar and Akashvani radio in both the countries.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his Indian counterpart Prakash Javadekar jointly launched the broadcasting program between Proshar Bharati and Bangladesh Betar. They also witnessed signing of a MoU on the Biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being jointly produced by Bangladesh and India. It is being directed by famous Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal.





Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday visited Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to see the facilities there as Bangladesh is also developing a film city named after Bangabandhu.





The information minister is expected to return home after visiting Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on January 17, the release added.

