Reduce anger by voting for Sheaf of Paddy

Tabith Awal talking to reporters in Tejturi Bazar of the capital on Thursday. -AA

BNP mayoral candidate has urged the people of the minority Hindu community to vote for 'Sheaf of Paddy' to ease their anger. He came up with the call while campaiging at Farmgate's Tejturi Bazar in the city on Thursday.





Tabith said, "The government has hurt the religious sentiments of the minority Hindu community by setting the Dhaka City Corporation polls date on January 30, on which day Saraswati Puja will also be celebrated."





"The election environment does not remain stable as we can campaign in the morning but being attacked in the evening. During the campaign on Wednesday afternoon, an attack was carried out on BNP backed councilor candidate of Ward-1 Mostafizur Rahman Shegun leaving several activists injured,'' he further said. The BNP candiate of Dhaka North said, ''The Awami League has started to intimidate and threaten BNP voters seeing massive support in favor of the Sheaf of Paddy."





Responding to journalists, Tabith said, ''From the beginning, we have been reluctant about the implementation process of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). We oppose the process but not against the technology.'' "If the Election Commission (EC) wants to use the EVMs, they should have educated 30 lakh voters earlier," he said.







The Election Commission is not taking any action in this regard. ''They (EC) have also admitted to not having enough manpower and skilled trainers and are in need for borrowing from the army,'' he added. Stressing that the voters are not yet ready to use the EVM process Tabith said, 'We are asking the EC if the software can be changed and urging them to check for any malwares in it.'







However, the commission is not giving us any information in this regard. ''Therefore, taking into account of all the problems, we suggest that the voting process should be done on ballot rather than using the EVM for this electoral polls.'' ''I am getting a lot of response for the Sheaf of Paddy, if people can vote properly, victory surely ours,'' Tabith said.



