Senate to take up impeachment

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The US Senate takes formal steps on Thursday to consider the removal of US President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power, even as key issues such as whether witnesses will appear at his impeachment trial remain up in the air.





The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Wednesday sent two formal charges against Trump to the Republican-led Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a US president to begin in earnest next week. Ceremony, rather than substance, will mark Thursday's proceedings, with the seven House "managers" prosecuting Trump to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate at 12 pm (1700 GMT).





The Senate will invite US Chief Justice John Roberts to the chamber at 2 pm to be sworn in to preside over the trial and, eventually, to swear in all 100 senators. It will then notify the White House of Trump's impending trial. House members voted 228-193, largely along party lines, to give the Senate the task of putting the Republican president on trial on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.





--Reuters, Washington



