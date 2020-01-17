XPO Logistics to sale business units

XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N) said on Wednesday it was considering the sale or spin-off of one or more business units, sending shares of the warehousing and last-mile delivery provider up more than 16% in extended trading.





The move marks a strategy reversal for the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which grew the business via 17 acquisitions from 2011 to 2015. XPO has two segments - logistics and transportation - with the latter contributing the majority of its revenue. Its services range from managing retail order fulfillment and returns to in-home, "white-glove" delivery and assembly of large items such as exercise equipment and furniture.





The company said it would not sell its North American less-than-truckload (LTL) unit. XPO bought Con-way, North America's second-largest LTL provider, for $3 billion in 2015. However, Chief Executive Officer Bradley Jacobs said selling or spinning off businesses was the best way to maximize shareholder value, as XPO shares trade at a significant discount to peers such as Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc and FedEx Corp.







The company's many rivals also include logistics and transportation companies United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) and Deutsche Post's DHL Group (DPWGn.DE) and trucking firms J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT.O) and Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN.O). The transportation industry has been under pressure from U.S. trade spats with China and other countries and a slowdown in the manufacturing and coal sectors.





---Reuters



