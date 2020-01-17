Published:  01:05 AM, 17 January 2020

Kraft Heinz Campbell to head US business

Kraft Heinz Campbell to head US business
Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) on Wednesday named Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) executive Carlos Abrams-Rivera president of its US business, the Heinz ketchup maker's latest executive hire as it aims to revitalize its business after a troubling year.

New Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Miguel Patricio had been managing the Chicago-based company's U.S. business since he took over in July. The unit, which makes Oscar Mayer bacon and Velveeta cheese, is Kraft Heinz's biggest contributor to sales. Abrams-Rivera, 52, has previously worked at Kraft Heinz and Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) and will start his new role at Kraft Heinz on Feb. 3.

Most recently, Abrams-Rivera managed Campbell's snacks division. Kraft Heinz will share details about Abrams-Rivera's U.S. strategy in the first quarter, Patricio said in an interview. He said the company plans to invest more in media - which includes advertising, brand development and packaging - but declined to say how much it would spend this year.

Analysts and investors have criticized Kraft Heinz for underinvesting in branding, advertising and innovation at a time when grocers like Walmart and Kroger are aggressively making cheaper own-brand products similar to those made by Kraft Heinz.

--Reuters, Chicago

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Global Business

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »