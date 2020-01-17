Vidya in Leena, Saibal's next?

There were speculations. With Kharaj Mukho-padhyay's Facebook post, the news spread like wildfire. Is Vidya Balan working in Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee's next?





Clearing the air, Leena said, "We are really keen to work with Vidya and our chief associate Pranab Samajpati, in fact, got in touch with her. Vidya and Pranab are close.







To his communication, Vidya said that she has a tight schedule for next one year. We will figure out what happens then." Vidya, in fact, started her film career with Gautam Halder's 'Bhalo Theko' - a screenplay that was written by Leena. "When she was told about us, she remembered," the director said.

