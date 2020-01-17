Stiles unsure if '10 Things I Hate…' will get sequel

Julia Stiles says she is up for a reunion special of her 1999 classic '10 Things I Hate About You' but is unsure about its prospects without the presence of actor Heath Ledger, who starred opposite Stiles in the Gil Junger-directed movie, died in 2008 due to drug overdose.





In an interview, Stiles was asked whether she would do a reunion special of the film. "What would a reunion sequel involve? I don't even understand how that would work.







It might be interesting to see. I would hope that Kat would be a lot happier outside of high school. I would watch it, for sure! I have no problem at all (with it being made). My question would be 'why?' but I think it would be fun to see how it turns out," Stiles said. As for Ledger, Stiles said she does remember and think about him.





Leave Your Comments