Purnata's solo photo exhibition begins Jan 17

A two-day photography exhibition titled 'in between borders and other political constructs' by amateur photographer Nujhat Purnata will begin at Gallery 6, Fine Arts Building in Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy from January 17, reports BSS.





Advisory Council Member of Awami League Tofail Ahmed will attend the opening ceremony at 3pm on January 17 as the chief guest while President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr Rubana Huq and Editor of The Daily Kalerkantha Imdadul Haque Milon will present as special guests.





Besides, General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yeasmin, Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin and General Secretary of Editors' Council Naem Nizam and other eminent journalists will present on the occasion. The photo exhibition, to highlight borders and other political areas, is expected to generate momentum among border and other political issues.





Nujhat Purnata, obtained graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism from University of Massachusetts in the United States of America. She is also an amateur photographer and took various photos from different angles.





Purnata visited many countries during her study period. Her father, Naem Nizam is an editor of a well circulated Bangla language newspaper and mother is general secretary of Jatiya Press Club. The exhibition will remain open from 11am to 8pm on January 18.

Leave Your Comments